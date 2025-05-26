Fighting islamophobia starts with сross-сommunity dialogue - bishop

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. Dialogue between different groups is necessary to fight Islamophobia, Apostolic Prefect of the Catholic Church in Azerbaijan, Bishop Vladimir Fekete, told reporters, Trend reports.

He made the remark on the sidelines of the international conference on "Islamophobia in Focus: Unveiling Bias, Shattering Stigmas."

“This is the third international conference dedicated to combating Islamophobia. It gathers scholars, religious leaders, politicians, and economists. In my opinion, the main thing in this is to emphasize the importance of dialogue. Because if everyone closes himself in his group - “I am a Muslim and I don't want anything to do with Christians or Jews” or vice versa - “I am a Jew and I don't want to communicate with Muslims” - this is the way to nowhere. Such closed-mindedness will not help anyone,” he said.

Fekete emphasized that the conference brings together not only Muslims, but also Christians and Jews, which allows for discussing complex issues and sharing experiences.

“This is an important example that just information is not enough - it is dialogue that is needed. Azerbaijan is an example in this sense: there is constant interaction between representatives of religions and ordinary people,” he noted.

According to him, if there is fear and distrust between different groups, rather than respect and a desire to understand each other, there will be no progress.

“The conference is dedicated to Islamophobia, but it is obvious to everyone that there is also anti-Semitism and prejudice against Christianity in the world. So if we can come together here - Muslims, Christians, Jews - and discuss the consequences of these forms of intolerance, perhaps together we can find a way forward. If people learn to respect each other, to appreciate the achievements of others, this is the road to the future,” he emphasized.

Fekete also revealed that he had visited Aghdam and noted that it was hard for him to see the consequences of the destruction.

“When a person, driven by hatred or in a state of affect, destroys what is dear to others, this indicates either a lack of education or a loss of human attitude,” he noted.

Answering a question about the reconstruction of the destroyed territories, Fekete praised Azerbaijan's efforts.

“Now all skeptics, those who doubted, have an opportunity to go to the city of Shusha, to see these places, which were under occupation for 30 years, and compare what they were then and what they have become today,” he said.

In conclusion, the bishop expressed confidence that relations between Azerbaijan and the Vatican will continue to strengthen.