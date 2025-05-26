Religious discrimination jeopardizes social well-being of societies and int'l stability - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. Religious discrimination jeopardizes the social well-being of societies, democracy, and international stability, the special envoy of the Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Mehmet Paçacı said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at a panel discussion within the framework of the conference “Islamophobia in Focus: Unveiling Bias, Shattering Stigmas.”

“Comprehensive and legal measures are needed to eradicate Islamophobia. Addressing states, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation says that joint steps must be taken against incitement to religious hatred. We have established a monitoring body in the field of countering Islamophobia. We also accept special statements in such missions. The OIC is also working together with other international organizations to prevent Islamophobia,” he said.