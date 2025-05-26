Azerbaijani delegation attends spring session of NATO PA held in U.S.

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. The spring session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly (PA) is being held in Dayton, U.S., Trend reports.

Taking place from May 22 to 26, delegations from 32 NATO member countries, as well as partner states, are participating in the session.

The session includes discussions on the 30th anniversary of the Dayton Peace Agreement, security challenges faced by NATO, strengthening the defense of the Alliance, increasing defense spending and reinforcing the defense industry, NATO’s deterrence policy, the fight against global terrorism, the 25th anniversary of the UN Security Council Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace and Security, threats to the wider Black Sea region, partnership prospects with the Indo-Pacific region, the enhancement of North American and European defense, the war in Ukraine, the Arctic, outer space, cybersecurity, the application of high technologies and artificial intelligence, geo-economic fragmentation, the future of drone warfare, and other topics.

A delegation from the National Assembly of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Mission of the Republic of Azerbaijan to NATO are participating in the session.

During the visit, the Azerbaijani delegation held bilateral meetings with the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, as well as with parliamentary delegations from other allied countries.