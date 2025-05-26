President of Serbia sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26.​ President of the Republic of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

'' Dear Mr. President,

On behalf of the citizens of the Republic of Serbia and on my own behalf, I offer you heartfelt congratulations on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan and best wishes for the prosperity of your country and the welfare of its citizens.

Our country attaches great importance to the development of relations with the Republic of Azerbaijan, which have been marked, since the very beginning, by mutual trust, esteem, and respect, and are based on the commitment to the consistent observance of the fundamental principles of international law.

I highly value your engagement in further enhancing cooperation between our two countries. I look forward to our upcoming encounter and take pride in the fact that, in addition to friendly relations, we are also linked by a strategic partnership, and the fact that the upcoming First Session of the Strategic Partnership Council will add impetus to strengthening cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.

I would like to use this opportunity to reiterate my gratitude to the Republic of Azerbaijan and you personally for your principled and firm support for the efforts of the Republic of Serbia to preserve its integrity and settle the issue of Kosovo and Metohija by peaceful and diplomatic means. Rest assured, Your Excellency, that the Republic of Serbia, for its part, will also continue to provide support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Please accept, dear Mr. President, the assurances of my highest consideration,'' the letter reads.