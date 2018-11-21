BHOS undergraduates go to study in Malaysia

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 21

Second-year Process Automation Engineering students of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) Ali Yusifov and Elnur Shahbalayev won a scholarship enabling them to continue their education abroad.

Under the sponsorship provided by Malaysia's Petronas, a global energy giant, they will study at the Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS located in Perak state of Malaysia. The scholarship covers the tuition fees as well as transportation, accommodation and living expenses.

The BHOS undergraduates were awarded the scholarship as the winners of the selective competition conducted by the company.

The Rector Elmar Gasimov held a meeting with the scholarship holders and their parents. Having extended his congratulations to the undergraduates, he emphasized that he is proud of their success and achievements in the study.

In their turn, the students’ parents expressed their gratitude to the Higher School management for the conditions created at BHOS and the high-quality education provided here.

Speaking at the meeting, Galib Shahbalayev noted that one-year study at BHOS enabled his son to improve English language skills and gain deep knowledge of information technologies. This progress helped Elnur to win the competition and obtain the scholarship for study in Malaysia, he said.

Petronas is one of international partners of the Baku Higher Oil School. Ali Yusifov and Elnur Shahbalayev participated in the company’s Educational Sponsorship Program implemented in the framework of cooperation between Petronas and BHOS.

