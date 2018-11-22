Azerbaijani freestyle wrestling team defeats Armenian rivals

22 November 2018 16:33 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 22

Trend:

The Day of Children tournament among freestyle wrestlers in the age category of up to 15 years was held in Iran’s Gorgan city Nov. 21, the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation (AWF) said in a message Nov. 22.

In the team competition, Azerbaijan was represented by Ruslan Abdullayev (38 kg), Emin Gojayev (41 kg), Abdul Abdullayev (41 kg), Mahir Mammadov (44 kg), Ramik Heybatov (48 kg), Nureddin Novruzov (48 kg), Aganazar Novruzov (52 kg), Mahammadali Guliyev (57 kg), Namus Orujov (62 kg), Sattarkhan Allahverdili (68 kg), Varis Mehdizade (75 kg) and Khalil Allahverdiyev (85 kg) under the supervision of senior coach Namig Guliyev and coach Mehman Najafov.

Azerbaijani team lost to the Iran-1 team with a score of 3:7, but defeated Armenian team. Having taken the second place with this result, Azerbaijani team defeated the Iran-2 team with a score of 7:3 and won the bronze medal.

In the individual championship, Ruslan Abdullayev, Ramik Heybatov and Mahammadali Guliyev won the gold medal, while Mahir Mammadov won the silver medal.

