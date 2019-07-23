EYOF Baku 2019: Azerbaijani gymnasts leading in team standings

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 23

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Competitions in artistic gymnastics continue as part of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019), Trend reports.

Men are competing in team performances. The performances of the first group, in which the Azerbaijani team comprised of Samad Mammadli, Aghakazim Rustamov and Mansum Safarov competed, have already been completed.

Azerbaijani athletes successfully performed in the group with the participation of gymnasts from Iceland, Cyprus, Poland, Austria and Belarus. The Azerbaijani national team is leading in the team standings.

Gymnasts from Croatia, Italy, Romania, Lithuania, Hungary, Belgium, Serbia, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Portugal, Andorra, Latvia, France, and Switzerland will compete in the second group, and gymnasts from the UK, the Netherlands, Spain, Norway, Turkey, Switzerland , Ukraine, Germany, Finland, Russia and the Czech Republic will compete in the third group.

Winners will be determined by the results of performances of three groups.

The XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held July 21-27, is taking place at 12 sports facilities.

The festival is attended by 3,900 athletes from 48 European countries. Fifty-two percent of the participants are males, and 48 ​​percent are females. Athletes are competing for 135 sets of medals. A total of 930 medals are prepared for the winners, including 300 gold, 300 silver and 330 bronze medals.

Some 122 athletes represent Azerbaijan at the festival. Athletes are competing in ten kinds of sports: gymnastics, athletics, basketball, cycling, handball, judo, swimming, tennis, volleyball and wrestling.

