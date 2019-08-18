Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister attends closing ceremony of International Army Games-2019 (PHOTO)

18 August 2019 22:35 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 18

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defense Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, who is on a visit to Moscow, has watched a competition between the teams that qualified for the finals of the “Tank Biathlon” contest organized at the Alabino training ground on August 17, the final day of the International Army Games-2019, and took part in the awarding ceremony for servicemen who became winners, Trend reports referring to the ministry.

The Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan together with his Russian counterpart, General of the Army Sergei Shoigu arrived at the Friendship House at the Alabino range.

They have visited the Azerbaijani pavilion at the exhibition of examples of the culture of the participating countries and watched the expositions reflecting the history, culture, traditions, and life of our country.

The solemn ceremony of the International Army Games-2019 ended with a gala concert.

It should be pointed out that during international competitions of servicemen, representatives of the Azerbaijan Army represented the country at a high level in the contests "Sea Cup", "Tank Biathlon", "Field Kitchen", "Military Medical Relay Race", "Sniper Frontier" and "Masters of Artillery Fire".

