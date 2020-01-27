New ambassador of France visits Baku Higher Oil School (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 27

Rector of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) Elmar Gasimov met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of France to Azerbaijan Zacharie Gross.

The meeting was also attended by employees of the relevant departments of BHOS and Embassy Attaché for Cooperation between Universities and Scholarships Ms. Clemens Felipo.

First, the guests were familiarized with the BHOS campus and the conditions created there. Elmar Gasimov gave the embassy representatives detailed information about Baku Higher Oil School.

The rector emphasized that cooperation between Azerbaijan and France in the energy, political, economic, socio-cultural, scientific and educational spheres is growing day by day. He also noted that in 2013, BHOS signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the French Institute of Petroleum (IFP), which indicates the development of relations between France and Azerbaijan.

The rector also spoke about Baku Higher Oil School’s close cooperation with a number of French companies, including Total.

Ambassador Zacharie Gross, in turn, thanked Rector Elmar Gasimov for the warm welcome. He expressed satisfaction with the ongoing cooperation between Baku Higher Oil School, which trains specialists in the areas that are important for the region, and the universities in France.

Speaking about the importance of expanding ties between the two countries in the field of education, the ambassador emphasized that issues related to the provision of quality education and training of foreign students in higher education institutions in France are one of the priorities not only for the embassy, but also for his country.

Zacharie Gross praised the collaboration between IFP and BHOS.

At the meeting, an exchange of views took place on the prospects for further cooperation, exchanging students and teachers, establishing contacts in the fields of teaching the French language and conducting research activities.

In conclusion, a memorable photograph was taken with the guests.

