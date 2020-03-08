Winners of 1st AGF Junior Trophy International Tournament in vault exercises announced

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 8

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

Winners and prize winners of the 1st AGF Junior Trophy International Tournament in Men's Artistic Gymnastics in vault exercises were determined at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on March 8, Trend reports.

Chinese Taipei representative Yen-Chang Huang (13.425 points) came in first, followed by Ukrainian gymnast Vladimir Kostyuk (13.175 points) and another Chinese Taipei representative Chuang Chia-Lung (12.700 points).

Azerbaijani gymnasts Mansum Safarov (12.475 points) and Ramin Damirov (12.325 points) came in fourth and fifth.

Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) is hosting the 1st AGF Junior Trophy International Tournament in Men's Artistic Gymnastics on March 7-8. Junior gymnasts born in 2003-2006 are demonstrating their skills at the tournament. Qualification competitions take place on the first day, and finals in individual all-around competition will take place on the second day.

The AGF Junior Trophy will be a test tournament for young gymnasts ahead of the European Championships in Men's Artistic Gymnastics, which will be held May 27-31 at the National Gymnastics Arena.