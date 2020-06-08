Azerbaijani MP holds another meeting with voters (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8

Azerbaijani MP Nagif Hamzayev, who regularly meets with voters living within his constituency and inquires about their wishes, suggestions and problems, hold an online meeting with the voters.

The MP talked to the citizens individually and thoroughly listened to their appeals and proposals. The appeals related to employment, social and medical assistance were immediately reviewed, taken under control and sent to the appropriate structures for their consideration in accordance with the law.

Students studying at various universities in the country also joined the online meeting and shared their problems with MP. In turn, Hamzayev stressed that necessary steps will be taken to address the raised issues.

During the meeting, citizens were informed about the work conducted to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) upon Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s instructions and the socio-economic package prepared to mitigate the COVID-19 negative impact. Recommendations were given to strictly follow the instructions of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

Despite the limited opportunities for direct communication with citizens due to the special quarantine regime declared in the country, Hamzayev continues to pay special attention to the voters and arranges meeting with them via internet.

The MP's website www.Hamzayev.az also serves this purpose. Each voter may easily contact the MP via the website.