Azerbaijani Operational Headquarters warns about danger of using dexamethasone against COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

The use of dexamethasone against COVID-19 may ruin immune system, Chairman of the Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) Ramin Bayramli said.

Bayramli made the remark during a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers in Baku on June 18, Trend reports.

"There was information about citizens inquiring about dexamethasone in pharmacies,” the chairman said. “We want to warn that this medicine must not be used for preventive purposes against coronavirus as it may ruin the immune system."

Bayramli stressed that all medical protocols related to the virus are applied in Azerbaijan.

“Dexamethasone is nothing new,” the chairman said. “It has always been used as an anti-inflammatory medication.”