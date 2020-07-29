Azerbaijan reports 622 new COVID-19 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 363 new COVID-19 cases, 622 patients have recovered and eight patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
