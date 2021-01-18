Preparatory work under completion in Azerbaijan’s Alley of Martyrs (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 18

By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:

Only a few days are left until the 31st anniversary of the January 20 tragedy in Azerbaijan, Trend reports on Jan. 18.

The preparatory work is under completion in the Alley of Martyrs. The relevant structures of the Executive Power of Baku city are carrying out large-scale work on the beautification of the territory.

Experienced specialists and landscape designers have been involved in the work. Preparatory work will be completed by January 19.