Population of Azerbaijan continues to grow

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 21

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The population of Azerbaijan increased by 56,292 people or 0.6 percent and amounted to 10,123,400 people as of December 1, 2020, Trend reports.

The urban population made up 52.8 percent and the rural population - 47.2 percent. Of the total population, 49.9 percent are men, 50.1 percent are women.

The population density is 117 people per square kilometer.