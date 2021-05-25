Continuing to support capacity-building in the country

bp Azerbaijan continues to support the School of Project Management (SPM) which it launched together with its co-venturers in 2011 and in 2018, after eight years of successful implementation of the project handed it over to Baku Higher Oil School for sustainable independent management.

As part of this support and its commitment to helping enhance local capabilities and overall capacity-building in the country, bp Azerbaijan is now sponsoring 20 participants in the 2021 SPM programme. These are representatives of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources and the State Agency on Mandatory Health insurance – 10 people from each organization.

The total cost of bp’s support is 170,000 AZN.

The SPM project is specifically designed to provide national managers access to a comprehensive international project management programme. The full SPM programme – seven modules in total, leads to the globally-recognized qualification of " Professional Certificate in Project Management", awarded by Duke University (USA). The graduates of the full programme become Duke Certified Project Managers (DCPM).