First native sign language website underway in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

The website of a sign language dictionary within the framework of the ‘Native Sign Language’ project, a winner of the ‘Social Projects’ competition announced by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation's Regional Development Public Union (RDPU) is under development with the financial support of Nar. The explanatory texts, pictures and videos of more than 3000 words and phrases were posted on the site during 3 months.

‘Native Sign Language’ e-dictionary will be an invaluable resource for people with hearing and speech disabilities and their relatives, as well as those working with this group of people. In addition, there will also be a mobile version of the site.

Significantly, ‘Native Sign Language’ project proposed by the ‘Support to the Deaf’ Public Union is primarily aimed to develop a sign language dictionary with the view to improve the employment opportunities and facilitate communication of people with hearing and speech disabilities with others.

It is to note that Nar implemented several projects for people with hearing and speech disabilities.

