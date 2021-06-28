Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler defeats his Armenian opponent

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28

Trend:

Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler Turan Bayramov defeated the Armenian freestyle wrestler and reached the semifinals of the European Youth Championship, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation.

The tournament in Dortmund (a city in Germany) kicked off on June 28.

On the first day of the competition, freestyle wrestlers in the weight categories 57, 65, 70, 79 and 97 kilograms took to the carpet.

Azerbaijani athlete Murad Hagverdiyev lost to an opponent from Turkey in the first fight.

Sabir Jafarov won an early victory over an athlete from Slovakia in the classification round, and then over an opponent from France.

In the ¼ finals, Jafarov defeated the Turkish wrestler with a large score and reached the semifinals of the European Championship.

At the continental championship, Turan Bayramov began with a confident victory over a wrestler from Germany. In the quarter-finals, he had a duel with the Armenian athlete Narek Harutyunyan, over whom he had previously won several victories. In this meeting, he also defeated the Armenian wrestler and reached the semifinals of the European Championship.

Sabuhi Amiraslanov lost to the Russian rival in the 1/8 finals.

In the opening, Zafar Aliyev defeated an athlete from Georgia with a great advantage but lost to a Ukrainian wrestler in the quarter-finals.

The semi-final fights will start at 20:00 (GMT+4).