Azerbaijani Mine Clearance Agency reports on the results of its work
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27
Trend:
About 185 hectares of the liberated territories of Azerbaijan were cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance from September 20 through September 25, Trend reports via Azerbaijani Mine Clearance Agency.
According to the report, during the specified period, 72 anti-personnel and six anti-tank mines, as well as 112 units of unexploded ordnance were found on the territory of the Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visit grave of national leader Heydar Aliyev at Alley of Honors (PHOTO)
Turkey's deputy national defense minister on visit in Azerbaijan to pay respect to martyrs of Second Karabakh War (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva join march to pay tribute to memory of Azerbaijani martyrs of second Karabakh war (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Holy Myrrhbearers Cathedral in Baku holds ceremony commemorating Second Karabakh War martyrs (PHOTO)
Albano-Udi Christian community honors memory of martyrs in Khudavang monastery in Azerbaijan's Kalbajar
Foundation of Patriotic War Memorial Complex, Museum of Victory will be laid today - Azerbaijani president