Azerbaijani Mine Clearance Agency reports on the results of its work

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27

Trend:

About 185 hectares of the liberated territories of Azerbaijan were cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance from September 20 through September 25, Trend reports via Azerbaijani Mine Clearance Agency.

According to the report, during the specified period, 72 anti-personnel and six anti-tank mines, as well as 112 units of unexploded ordnance were found on the territory of the Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts.