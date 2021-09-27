CITY College, University of York Europe Campus holds seminar on "Gamification: The Contemporary Way to Engage Employees and Customers" in Baku (PHOTO)

An open MBA seminar on the topic of "Gamification: The Contemporary Way to Engage Employees and Customers" was held in Baku on September 23.

Gamification is used by brands to motivate employees, create healthy competition among teams, generate buzz or social proof, and encourage customer loyalty, among other benefits.

With a variety of techniques – some easy to implement, some requiring advanced planning, coding, or technical expertise – any business can use gamification to get better results and strengthen its Employer Brand Strategy, no matter what the goals are.

Speaker of the seminar was Mr Chris Liasidis, who is an Associate Professor at the CITY College, University of York Europe Campus. The seminar was addressed to middle and top management executives.

In the frame of the Open Seminar, participants had an opportunity to attend a short presentation of the Pan-European Executive MBA programme, a prestigious MBA programme that leads to two MBA degrees awarded by the University of York, UK and the University of Strasbourg, France.

The Pan-European Executive MBA will be launched in Baku on October 28, 2021 by CITY College, University of York Europe Campus.

CITY College, University of York Europe Campus is an integrated entity of the University of York and the physical presence of one of the leading UK Universities in Europe. It is a unique, international institution based in Greece but with satellite activities in 8 countries, and it is widely recognised throughout the region for its academic excellence.

Throughout its 30 years of legacy, it has continued to connect the UK with the whole region, Europe, and the world.