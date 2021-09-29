South Korea embassy in Azerbaijan announces 2022 Global Scholarship for undergraduate students

2022 Global Korea Scholarship for undergraduate students will be selected according to the following schedule.

If you are interested in the program, please see below and visit website.

1. Number of Grantees

ㅇ Embassy track : 1 person

ㅇ University track : Regional University track for Natural science and engineering majors(2 persons), Associate degree(college)(2 persons)

2. Selection Schedule (Embassy track)

ㅇ Application submission : 16th September ~ 5th October 17:30

※ Please submit 1 set of original application documents and 3 sets of copies.

ㅇ Applicants should submit the required documents directly to Korean Embassy or send via postmail

* Address of Korean Embassy : Hasan Aliyev street, cross1, house12, Baku, AZ1078, Republic of Azerbaijan

ㅇ Announcement of applicants who passed the documentation review : 8th October / Only Successful candidates will be notified individually.

ㅇ Interview : 13th October 2021 / Korean Embassy in Baku (face-to-face interview)

ㅇ Announcement of applicants who passed the interview : 15th October 2021 / Only successful candidates will be notified individually.