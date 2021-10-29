Azerbaijani gymnasts reach both finals of World Championships in Japan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 29

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

The Azerbaijani team reached both finals of the 38th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in the Japanese city of Kitakyushu in group exercises, Trend reports on Oct. 29.

In group exercises the team is represented by Laman Alimuradova, Zeynab Hummatova, Yelyzaveta Luzan, Gullu Aghalarzade and Darya Sorokina.

The Azerbaijani team reached the final with the exercise with five balls, for which it scored 39.600 points, taking the sixth position.

Having received 38,000 points for the exercise with three hoops and two pairs of clubs and having taken the eighth position, the team also reached the final in this type of the competition.

Azerbaijani team scored 77.600 points in the all-around, thus ranking sixth.

Team finals in some group exercises will take place on October 31.

The 38th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships is held on October 27-31.