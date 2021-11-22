Azerbaijan holds Drift Cup Tournament (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 22

Trend:

A Baku Drift Cup tournament, organized by the Automobile Federation of Azerbaijan and the Palace of Water Sports of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, was held, Trend reports on Nov. 22.

According to the information, the program included a run of "Volkicar", drift cars and sports cars, "Volkicar" with "burnout" sports cars, drift shows.

It is noted that drift competitions are aimed at developing motorsports, increasing interest in this area, identifying local athletes and specialists who can represent Azerbaijan at international competitions.

Motorsport competitions also provide an opportunity for drivers who, in violation of the rules, drive at high speed on public roads, to prove themselves on sports grounds. This, in turn, contributes to improved road safety.

The panel of judges of the Drift Cup tournament, held with the organizational support of “Regional Development” Public Association and the Baku City Circuit, included the promoter of the "Extreme Drift Allstars Europe series" Niall Gunn and specialists invited from the Bahrain Automobile Federation.

It is reported that Fakhri Gulmammadov became the winner of the Cup in his BMW E36.