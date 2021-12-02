Azerbaijan reveals number of streets in Baku named after martyrs of second Karabakh war (Exclusive)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 2
By Chingiz Safarli – Trend:
Some 41 streets in Baku have been named after the martyrs of the second Karabakh war, the press service of the Baku City Executive Power told Trend.
"Forty one streets are named after the martyrs, awarded the title of "Hero of the Patriotic War" and various orders by the relevant orders of the President of Azerbaijan," the message said.
During the Second Karabakh War, 2,907 servicemen of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan, seven people considered missing and 94 civilians, who died as a result of Armenian crimes committed against civilians, were assigned with the status of martyr.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Baku Book Center hosts book presentation of writer Charlie MacKesy, translated into Azerbaijani (PHOTO)
Heydar Aliyev Foundation completes restoration of Catholic Church of Blessed Virgin Mary in Baku (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan elected member of UNESCO Committee for Protection of Cultural Property in Event of Armed Conflict
Transport infrastructure in Karabakh to turn Azerbaijan into logistics hub between Central Asia and Europe – CAERC
Armenia found itself in complete military-political isolation even within CSTO - Russian military expert
Special representative of Azerbaijan's President in liberated territories within Karabakh economic region appointed