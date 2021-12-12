Azerbaijan Airlines’ Baku-Moscow flight delayed due to technical reasons
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 12
Trend:
Azerbaijan Airlines’ Baku-Moscow J2-181 flight to be made via Boeing-767 is delayed due to technical reasons, Trend reports with reference to Azerbaijan Airlines. ⠀
“Passengers will fly to Moscow via another plane,” the message said. “If necessary, passengers of the delayed flight will be provided with everything necessary in accordance with the airline's rules.”
