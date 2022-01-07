Azerbaijan to inform natives of Karabakh region returning to liberated lands about mine threat

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 7

By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:

The first natives of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region liberated from the Armenian occupation are expected to be able to return to their native lands within the Great Return program in 2022 and they will be informed about the threat of mines and unexploded ordnances, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) Vugar Suleymanov said, Trend reports.

Suleymanov added that the agency has attracted more than 5,000 employees of 130 state agencies and private enterprises to enlighten people.

“Mine action teams have been created in 80 villages near minefields,” the chairman of the board added. “Moreover, thousands of educational and warning leaflets have been prepared and distributed among people.”

“Awareness raising will continue to be an important sphere in mine clearance,” Suleymanov said. “I urge citizens to show unity and return to our safe Karabakh region.”