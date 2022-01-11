Euronews TV channel prepares reportage on Azerbaijani national dances (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 11

Trend:

Euronews TV channel has prepared the reportage on Azerbaijani national dances, Trend reports with reference to Euronews website.

Traditional Azerbaijani dance lies at the heart of the Azerbaijani culture, combining national music, choreography, and storytelling.

The folk dances of Azerbaijan vary hugely in style, from the beautifully intricate to the impressively athletic.

Founded in 1938, the Azerbaijan State Dance Ensemble has performed around the world.

When it comes to the costumes, hair, and make-up, no detail is forgotten.

The dance director must compile a diverse and exciting program that showcases not only the steps but the costumes, too.

"Some difficult dance elements are typical for the Azerbaijani female dances, namely chest movements, accentuating the eyes," Dance Teacher at the Azerbaijan State Dance Ensemble Saina Ahmadova said.

"There is also dancing with the glasses," Ahmadova added. "The glasses filled with syrup are balanced on the palms, and dancers have to make sure it does not spill while they dance."

"Azerbaijani male dances depict an eagle spreading its wings on the top of the mountain, and getting ready to fly," Artistic Director with the dance group Rufat Khalilzade said. "See some of the dance elements the dancer performs on his toes, and those are truly difficult to perform."

"In general, men’s dances are a true competition," Khalilzade added. "It is like they are saying: 'I will jump higher than you, perform the most difficult element even faster.' This competition is in itself the symbol of braveness and manliness, and this is what the dance is portraying."