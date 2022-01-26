Booster dose of vaccine required to prevent severe course of COVID-19 - Azerbaijani doctor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 26

A booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is required to prevent severe course of coronavirus, infectious disease specialist of the Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Health Tayyar Eyvazov said, Trend reports.

He noted that, in addition, a protective mask should be used, hygiene rules should be followed, and the room should be ventilated frequently.

"After five to six months from receiving the second dose of the vaccine, the level of antibodies to coronavirus decreases. It is necessary to vaccinate with a booster (third) dose of the vaccine in order to prevent severe course of COVID-19," Eyvazov said.