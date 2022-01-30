Vaccination is most effective way to fight against COVID-19 pandemic - ANALYSIS

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 30

By Elchin Mehdiyev

Today, the situation with COVID-19 in the world is aggravating again.

A record number of infection cases is observed globally, which also affects Azerbaijan. It is known that the most effective way to combat COVID-19 pandemic is vaccination.

Azerbaijani MP Javid Osmanov has commented on this issue.

“Azerbaijan has been conducting an effective and systematic fight against the COVID-19 pandemic since the first day,” Osmanov told Trend .

The MP stressed that as a result of this struggle, the situation with COVID-19 in Azerbaijan is not as tense as worldwide.

“But citizens must be responsible for their health for the situation not to worsen,” Osmanov added. “As is known, Azerbaijan became one of the first countries in which the vaccination against COVID-19 was launched.”

“While taking care of people's health, Azerbaijan bought vaccines and today our citizens have the opportunity to choose among several vaccines,” the MP said.

Osmanov said that it is also known that a booster dose of the vaccine greatly increases immunity for COVID-19.

“Therefore, I think that our citizens must use the opportunities created by the state more effectively,” the MP said. “Those who were not vaccinated must be vaccinated while those who received two doses of the vaccine must be vaccinated with a booster dose to defeat this virus.”

Azerbaijani MP Elshan Musayev has also expressed opinion on this topic.

“COVID-19 still threatens humanity,” Musayev said.

“The anti-records of COVID-19 incidence have been observed and renewed in different countries recently,” Musayev said. “For example, 2,000 children were infected with COVID-19 in Moscow two weeks ago while today there are already 30,000 infected children.”

“The same situation is in France, in which, as far as I know, the number of infected per day is approaching 500,000,” the MP added. “This means that the omicron variant is spreading faster than all existing variants of COVID-19.”

Musayev said that in this case, everyone must assume responsibility and fight against COVID-19.

“The main component of this responsibility is to get a booster dose of the vaccine,” the MP said. “Previously, there were a lot of people in our hospitals and other medical facilities to get vaccine against COVID-19 because there were certain restrictions for those who are not vaccinated.”

Musayev said that as is known, COVID passports will be valid for six months after February 15, 2022.

“The COVID passport will expire six months after receiving the second dose of vaccine,” the MP said. “So, citizens must receive a booster dose.”

“Therefore, I recommend everyone to get the third dose of the vaccine against COVID-19 today,” Musayev said. “We must not wait till February. Otherwise, there will be queues for vaccination against COVID-19 again in medical facilities.”

The MP stressed that Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijani government are taking all possible steps for the health of their citizens.

“Azerbaijan has enough vaccines against COVID-19,” Musayev said. “Everything has been organized at the highest level. Citizens must be active, hear the call of the state, get vaccinated on time, receive a booster dose.”