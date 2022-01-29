Azerbaijan confirms 4,268 more COVID-19 cases, 1,486 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 29
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 4,268 new COVID-19 cases, 1,486 patients have recovered, and 17 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 651,341 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 622,672 of them have recovered, and 8,700 people have died. Currently, 19,969 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 15,091 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,134,952 tests have been conducted so far.
