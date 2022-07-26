Azerbaijan confirms 306 more COVID-19 cases, 258 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 26. Azerbaijan has detected 306 new COVID-19 cases, 258 patients have recovered, and four patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 796,882 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 785,166 of them have recovered, and 9,739 people have died. Currently, 1,977 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 3,739 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,029,737 tests have been conducted so far.