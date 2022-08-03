Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens on August 3

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 3. A total of 1,873 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on August 3, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was given to 263 citizens, the second dose to 140 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 1,233 citizens. As many as 237 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,822,079 vaccine doses were administered, 5,367,417 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,858,243 people – the second dose, 3,341,389 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 255,030 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.