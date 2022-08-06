Azerbaijan confirms 452 more COVID-19 cases, 403 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 6. Azerbaijan has detected 452 new COVID-19 cases, 403 patients have recovered, and 5 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 801,470 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 788,612 of them have recovered, and 9,760 people have died. Currently, 3,098 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 3,750 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,066,158 tests have been conducted so far.