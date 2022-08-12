Azerbaijani servicemen excluded from ranks of army for posting footage of military service (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 12. Azerbaijani servicemen who posted photos and videos related to the military service on social media have been excluded from the ranks of army, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense.

Servicemen of the long-term active military service of the Azerbaijani army Dashgin Gasimov and Togrul Feyruzli used phones during their service and posted photos and videos related to the service on their social media profiles.

They were excluded from the ranks of army for actions contrary to the relevant commands and orders of the heads of Ministry of Defense.

Ministry of Defense reminded that serious measures will continue to be taken against military personnel who have grossly violated the rules of military ethics, as well as the requirements of relevant commands and orders.