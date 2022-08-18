Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 18. A total of 1,456 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on August 18, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 222 citizens, the second dose to 192 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 885 citizens. As many as 157 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,844,344 vaccine doses were administered, 5,370,999 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,860,521 people – the second dose, 3,355,179 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 252,238 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.