Azerbaijan's ANAMA shares update on mine-clearance in liberated lands for September 2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has released an update on mine clearance operations in the country's liberated territories in September 2022, Trend reports via the agency.

According to ANAMA, during the operations from September 1 through September 30, 1,695 anti-personnel and 747 antitank mines, as well as 1,363 unexploded ordnances, were detected and neutralized in Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavand, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts.

The territories with a total area of 464.06 hectares have been cleared of mines and unexploded ordnances added the agency.