Baku Higher Oil School becomes leader with 31 Presidential Scholars

Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) leads this year in the number of Presidential Scholars enrolled in the country's higher educational institutions for the 2022/2023 academic year.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed an order "On granting Presidential scholarships to students enrolled in higher educational institutions of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the 2022/2023 academic year"

31 Presidential scholarship awardees, whose names are mentioned in the Order of the President, study at Baku Higher Oil School. 17 of them study at the Information Security Department, 12 - at the Business Administration Department and 2 - at the Computer Engineering Department.

In total, 102 students have been awarded the Presidential Scholarship in Azerbaijan this year. BHOS again tops the list this year.

Below is the number of Presidential Scholars by university: