No COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Azerbaijan over past 24 hours

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. No one was vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan over the past 24 hours, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Totally, up until now, 13,915,808 vaccine doses were administered, 5,391,163 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,872,443 people – the second dose, 3,388,791 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Some 263,411 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.