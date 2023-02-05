Azerbaijan builds its cities anew with high quality - traveler from UK

LACHIN, Azerbaijan, February 5. Azerbaijan is rebuilding its cities anew with high quality, William Gilchrist, traveler from the UK, told Trend.

"I am in the construction business myself, and what I saw today in Lachin and in other cities of the region over these two days, that can really be considered as a good work," he said.

Traveler stressed that it is a delight to see that the reconstruction work continues, and people who were forced to leave their homes will soon be able to return home.

He also expressed his admiration for the scenery in the liberated lands.

"We climbed a mountain pass that is actually 3,260 meters high, it was absolutely fabulous. The temperature was -10. I traveled to many, many countries and it was one of the best landscapes I have ever seen. I want to thank the Government of Azerbaijan and the people who organized this tour for us. We had an absolutely amazing time," he added.

On February 4, 2023, the sixth trip of the international delegation to the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from the Armenian occupation took place.

The delegation includes influential people represented in the tourist elite of 12 countries: the US, the UK, Ireland, Belgium, Germany, France, Denmark, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Brazil, as well as Russia.

During the trip, the travelers will also get acquainted with the acts of vandalism committed by Armenians during the occupation, with the restoration work in the liberated territories, as well as with the natural beauty of the Karabakh region.