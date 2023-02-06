Azerbaijan's Army holds regular Commando Initial Courses (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. The graduation ceremony of the regular Commando Initial Courses took place in accordance with the 2023 combat training plan of the Land Forces, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The event participants first honored the memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and fallen servicemen, who died fighting for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, with a minute's silence. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed then.

During the ceremony, the congratulations of the ministry's leadership were conveyed to the course participants. Speakers wished the graduates success in their future service. They also outlined that such courses contribute to the further improvement of the Azerbaijani servicemen's professionalism.

The servicemen were presented certificates and the leader of the courses attached an emblem to the symbolic stump.

In the end, the servicemen solemnly marched in front of the podium, and a photo was taken.