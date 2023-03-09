Level of competitions in Azerbaijan captivates representatives from around world – AGF

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. The level of competitions in Azerbaijan, as well as excellent conditions at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku attract representatives from around the world, Secretary General of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) Nurlana Mammadzada told reporters, Trend reports.

"Representatives from 48 countries worldwide participate in the FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup in Baku. This is a record number of participants in the entire history of the Gymnastic World Cups in Azerbaijan," she said.

According to Mammadzada, World Cups in gymnastic disciplines included in the Olympic sports have been organized in Azerbaijan since 2016.

"The current World Cup is the seventh in a row, the competition will be held throughout four days. Qualifying stages will take place in the first two days, and final competitions will be held in the remaining days. Azerbaijan will be represented by Nikita Simonov, Ivan Tikhonov, as well as Samira Gahramanova and Nazanin Teymurova. I'd like to note that Simonov won a bronze medal at the World Cup stage in Doha (Qatar) last week. The European Championship among juniors and at the European Youth Summer Olympic Festival," the secretary general stressed.

Mammadzada added that pre-competition training in Baku began a little earlier due to the fact that many gymnasts flew directly to Baku from Doha, where the World Cup stage was held on March 1-4.

The FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup will be held at the National Gymnastics Arena until March 12. As many as 173 gymnasts from 48 National Federations participate in the competition.