Azerbaijan continues evacuation of its citizens from quake-hit Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. The evacuation of Azerbaijani citizens from the earthquake-affected areas in Türkiye continues, the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency told Trend.

According to the agency, yesterday, a group of Azerbaijani citizens was brought to Baku from the Georgia-Azerbaijan border by buses allocated by the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency.

"To date, a total of 16 bus trips have been carried out, and 639 citizens have been brought to the Baku International Bus Terminal Complex," said the statement.

The powerful earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The quake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province.

The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction. The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million.

As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.