Ambassador to France congratulates Azerbaijanis on Novruz holiday (VIDEO)

Society Materials 14 March 2023 20:08 (UTC +04:00)
Humay Aghajanova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. One of the most ancient, dear and beloved holidays - the Novruz holiday, which reflects the traditional values ​​of the Azerbaijani people, is celebrated in Azerbaijan in March, Trend reports citing the tweet of Azerbaijani Ambassador to France Leyla Abdullayeva.

According to the tweet, the Novruz holiday embodies rebirth, nature, spiritual purity, the beginning of spring, and four Tuesdays are celebrated before Novruz, each of which is dedicated to the awakening of one of the elements of nature - water, fire, wind and earth.

The diplomat congratulated on the upcoming Novruz holiday, conveying the wishes of peace and prosperity.

Abdullayeva was appointed the ambassador on October 17, 2022.

