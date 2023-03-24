EU launches exhibition to promote Azerbaijani carpet weaving

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 24. A carpet exhibition will be opened in Baku within the European Artistic Crafts Days (EACD) initiative, Trend reports.

In order to popularize the art and schools of carpet weaving, which are closely connected with the rich cultural heritage of Azerbaijan, the way of life and ancient traditions of its people, an exhibition of Azerbaijani carpets will be launched at the NUR Art House gallery.

The exhibition will present many examples of classical and modern design carpets, belonging to different schools of carpet weaving in Azerbaijan. Master classes in carpet weaving will also be organized.

The exhibition will open on March 27, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. (GMT+4) and will last until April 2, 2023. There will be 4 master classes on carpet weaving, which will take place on March 28, 29, 30 and 31 at 3:00 p.m. at the NUR Art House.

The Artistic Crafts Days were created in 2002, upon the request of the French government. They are named European Artistic Crafts Days (EACD) since 2012. They were launched by the Institut National des Métiers d’Art (INMA) and have become the first international event dedicated to crafts. They take place every year during the beginning of spring.

Craft studios open their doors to the public and outdoor demonstrations are held by craftspeople, training schools and museums. 24 countries are involved in the 2023 EACD.