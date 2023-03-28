TABIB talks state of health of wounded Azerbaijani MP Fazil Mustafa (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 28. MP Fazil Mustafa's condition is assessed as stable, nothing threatens his life, the Association for the Management of Medical Territorial Units of Azerbaijan (TABIB) told Trend.

As reported, at about 21:55, a call was received to the Baku city emergency following an armed attack on Fazil Mustafa. An ambulance was sent immediately.

He is currently receiving the necessary medical help.

An armed attack was committed on Fazil Mustafa near his house.

A task force has been called to the scene of the incident. Operational-search measures have been launched to identify the person or persons who committed the attempt.