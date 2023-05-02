Electronic records of potential foster families to be kept in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2. Electronic registration of potential foster families will be conducted in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

This issue was reflected in the amendments to the Family Code, which were discussed today at a meeting of the Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament).

So, in this regard, a new article is added to the code.

According to this article, in order to create a unified information base in connection with children transferred to foster families by a body (institution) determined by the relevant executive authority and families (persons) wishing to become a foster family (foster parents), their unified records will be kept in electronic form using electronic information resources (databases, information retrieval systems) used by state bodies (institutions) through the information system of the body (institution), determined by the relevant executive authority (body), registers and other information resources.

After discussion, the bill was put to the vote and adopted in the first reading.