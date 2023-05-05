Azerbaijan's attention to mini-football development - example for many countries (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5. Honorary President of the Azerbaijan Mini-Football Federation (AMF) and the Zira Football Club Orkhan Mammadov and members of AMF met with President of the World Minifootball Federation (WMF) Filip Juda and other officials who are on a visit to Baku, Trend reports via AMF.

The meeting was also held with President of the African Minifootball Confederation Achraf Ben Salha, President of the Turkish Minifootball Federation Cem Durul, President of the Italian Minifootball Federation Gianluca Finazzi, President of the South Africa Minifootball Association Edgar Sandamela and heads of federations of other countries.

During the meeting, the guests highly appreciated organization of the International Mini-Football Tournament dedicated to the 100th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev.

Besides, the guests emphasized the high level of promotion of mini-football in Azerbaijan and productive activities of the AMF in this area.

It was noted that the attention to the development of this sport in Azerbaijan can become an example for many countries.

At the meeting, where an exchange of views took place on holding the world and European mini-football championships in Azerbaijan, it was also noted that the country successfully hosts the most prestigious sports competitions and has extensive experience in organizing them.

The opening ceremony of the tournament was held on May 1 with the organization of AMF and the support of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan.

The event was attended by heads of sports federations, ambassadors of Türkiye, the Czech Republic and diplomats of other countries in Azerbaijan.