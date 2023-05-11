Numerous green spots to be planted along Muganli-Ismayilli-Gabala highway

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11. Instead of the trees cut down during the construction of Azerbaijan’s Muganli-Ismayilli-Gabala highway, twice as many green spaces will be planted, Director of the Hydrotransproject Research Center, Deputy Chairman of Evroskom OJSC Natig Aliyev said at the public hearing dedicated to the reconstruction of the Muganli-Ismayilli-Gabala highway, Trend reports.

According to him, green spaces were taken into account, it is planned to plant more trees to compensate for the number of displaced and felled trees during the expansion of the road.

"Small in diameter trees that do not belong to the forest fund were transplanted to other territories, it was also decided to plant twice as many trees instead of those cut-down," he said.

The reconstruction of Azerbaijan's Muganli-Ismayilli-Gabala section of the Baku-Shamakhi-Muganli-Ismayilli-Gabala highway, which is the shortest road connecting Azerbaijan's capital Baku with Ismayilli, Gabala, Oghuz, Sheki, Gakh, Zagatala, and Balakan districts, is underway.

As a result of the reconstruction, the length of the Muganli-Ismayilli-Gabala road will be reduced by 9.7 km and will amount to 76.8 km. The existing 2-lane road will be widened and will consist of 4 lanes. The first 14-kilometer section is considered geologically and hydro-geologically more complicated and most prone to landslides. For this reason, measures are being taken against landslides.

In this regard, the construction of pile retaining walls, drainage systems with a total length of 4 km and other engineering work also continues on eight sections of the road.