Heydar Aliyev Foundation presents Azerbaijani pavilion at Royal Windsor Horse Show (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. The Azerbaijani pavilion is presented at Windsor Castle in the UK as part of the traditional Royal Windsor Horse Show, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation told Trend.

The horse show has been held in Windsor Castle Park every year since 1943.

At the event, Azerbaijan was represented by the Equestrian Federation, and during 4 days performances were held with the participation of Karabakh horses and the national dance group.

This year, within the event, for the first time, with the foundation's support, an Azerbaijani pavilion was created within the framework of the equestrian show.

The pavilion presents the history, culture of the country, its rich tourist opportunities, souvenirs of various brands, and samples of Azerbaijani-made products.

The images of Karabakh horses that took the central place in the pavilion, as well as a photo exhibition dedicated to the chovgan game (Azerbaijani traditional horse-riding game) competitions, as well as a sample of the "Chelebi" sculpture, authored by Mushfig Heydarov, were met with great interest.

The visitors also focused on musical instruments on which mugham is performed - the pearl of Azerbaijani music, ancient copper and pottery, national costumes, and on samples of carpet weaving.

Moreover, various publications of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation were also presented in the pavilion.