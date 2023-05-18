Hall of Gymnastics Arena in Baku is very beautiful - spectator from Germany

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. The hall of the Gymnastics Arena in Baku is very beautiful, the carpet is well lit here, it is convenient to watch the performances from the spectator stands, Tatyana Varfolomeev, a spectator of the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship in Baku, who arrived in our country from Germany, told Trend.

Tatyana Varfolomeev is the mother of a competitor, gymnast Daria Varfolomeeva.

"Daria is not the first time participating in competitions organized in Baku. She likes to come here, she always speaks positively about the visit," the spectator noted.

According to the mother of a famous gymnast, she tries to attend all major competitions in which her daughter participates.

"I flew to Baku for the first time. Accompanied by a guide, we made a tour of the Old City (author's note - Icherisheher). There are many historical places in the capital of Azerbaijan, we are impressed. If I have the opportunity to visit Baku again, I will do it with pleasure," she added.

The 39th European Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics is being held on May 17-21 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. The gymnasts perform in the individual program (senior women) and in the group exercise program (juniors and seniors).

Competitions are held under the "Shine like a star" motto. In general, 315 gymnasts (191 seniors, 124 juniors) perform in the continental championship with the participation of rhythmic gymnastics stars from 38 countries.